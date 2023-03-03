Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Expands By 26.5%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 822,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:AHH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. 204,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.
Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.
Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
