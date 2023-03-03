Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Expands By 26.5%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 822,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. 204,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 170,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,498,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,997,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

