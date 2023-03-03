Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Declines By 22.7%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Astrotech Price Performance

Astrotech stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Astrotech in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astrotech by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Astrotech

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

