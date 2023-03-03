Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Drops By 28.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

ASTVF stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Austevoll Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

