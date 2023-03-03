Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Declines By 50.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

Shares of BESIY stock remained flat at $78.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.58. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $93.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BESIY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($63.83) to €66.00 ($70.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

Further Reading

