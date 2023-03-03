Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Increases By 21.3%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 604,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. BioVie has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 46.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioVie during the third quarter valued at $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

