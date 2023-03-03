Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Decreases By 31.0%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance

BLSTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Blackstone Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

