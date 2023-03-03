Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Decreases By 31.0%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance
BLSTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Blackstone Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Minerals (BLSTF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.