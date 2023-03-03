Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Declines By 49.6%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BHFAM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.97.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

