Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Increases By 83.4%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the January 31st total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 709.3 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. Cascades has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

