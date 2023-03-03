Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Increases By 83.4%

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the January 31st total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 709.3 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. Cascades has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.