Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Declines By 64.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

Shares of TAKOF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,854. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.