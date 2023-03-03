Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Declines By 64.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance
Shares of TAKOF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,854. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
