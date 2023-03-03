Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Declines By 18.2%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Else Nutrition Stock Up 17.4 %

BABYF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Else Nutrition has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

