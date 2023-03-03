Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Expands By 26.7%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HGBL remained flat at $2.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 111,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

