Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Drops By 41.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

