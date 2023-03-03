Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Grows By 1,500.0%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

MKKGY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. 24,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,800. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MKKGY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($223.40) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €195.00 ($207.45) to €198.00 ($210.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.