Short Interest in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Declines By 23.1%

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $78.59. 4,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $320.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

