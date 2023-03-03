Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Decreases By 25.6%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRT. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.56%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.58%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

