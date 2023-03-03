Short Interest in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Decreases By 25.0%

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Resource Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRAC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 1,115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 348,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Resource Acquisition alerts:

Rigel Resource Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Rigel Resource Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 6,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.