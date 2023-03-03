Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Grows By 39.1%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

SVRE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.78. SaverOne 2014 has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

