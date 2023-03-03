Short Interest in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Declines By 25.4%

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 3,970,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shanghai Junshi Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHJBF remained flat at C$6.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.84. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$5.60 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

