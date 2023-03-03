Short Interest in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Increases By 109.8%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the January 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Sonos Trading Up 2.6 %

SONO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 964,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,759. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sonos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

