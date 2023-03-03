Short Interest in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Declines By 20.5%

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 216,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringBig in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
SpringBig stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. SpringBig has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.
SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.
