Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Grows By 104.0%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA remained flat at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,848. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 5.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 131,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 20.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

