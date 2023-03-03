Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Rises By 33.3%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

TCBS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

About Texas Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

