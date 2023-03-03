Short Interest in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Grows By 15.3%

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 260,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,306. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.67%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

