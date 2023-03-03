Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Declines By 34.6%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Green Organic Dutchman Price Performance
OTCMKTS TGODF remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 14,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Green Organic Dutchman has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.25.
Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile
