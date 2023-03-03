Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Declines By 34.6%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Price Performance

OTCMKTS TGODF remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 14,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Green Organic Dutchman has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis.

