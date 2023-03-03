Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Declines By 31.1%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 531,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

TOSCF remained flat at $11.85 during trading on Friday. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

