Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Expands By 100.0%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

United Lithium Price Performance

ULTHF remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

