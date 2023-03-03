Short Interest in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Decreases By 20.3%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

NYSE USAC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 28,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $281,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $281,829.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock worth $1,043,369 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 463,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 383,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

