Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Rises By 108.2%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the January 31st total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 453.0 days.

Ushio Stock Performance

UHOIF remained flat at $11.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Ushio has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Get Ushio alerts:

About Ushio

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.