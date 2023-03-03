Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Rises By 108.2%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the January 31st total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 453.0 days.
Ushio Stock Performance
UHOIF remained flat at $11.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Ushio has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
About Ushio
