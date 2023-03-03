Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Grows By 65.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 689,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,815. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $5,889,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,158,000.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.