Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Grows By 65.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 689,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,815. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.66.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
