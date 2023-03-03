Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Drops By 62.6%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the January 31st total of 65,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.30. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

About Xilio Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 472,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.