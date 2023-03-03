Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Increases By 111.2%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TKLF remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930. Yoshitsu has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

