Siacoin (SC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.26 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $211.73 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,392.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00402130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00089608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00652722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00561178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00173436 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,394,442,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.