Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

