Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.