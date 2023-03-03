Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

SPG stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,165. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $140.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.66.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

