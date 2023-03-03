Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. 1,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $111.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.8586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.80. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

