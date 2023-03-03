SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $541.61 million and approximately $147.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00040825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00220941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.07 or 1.00004789 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,825,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,106,540 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,824,844.7363875 with 1,204,106,040.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.46657309 USD and is down -10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $233,133,851.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.