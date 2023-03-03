Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,436,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 4,246,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54,365.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $12.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.82.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Featured Stories

