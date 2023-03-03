Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 566.2 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SKSBF stock remained flat at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

