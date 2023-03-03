Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

SWKS traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.77. 1,347,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,027. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

