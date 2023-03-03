Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the January 31st total of 626,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.7 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

SRRTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 27,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Slate Grocery REIT

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRRTF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

