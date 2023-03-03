Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SCCAF remained flat at $17.68 on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.