SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SMC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SMCAY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,367. SMC has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

