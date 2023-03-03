SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SMC Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of SMCAY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,367. SMC has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.
About SMC
