Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.86

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.86 ($25.38) and traded as high as €27.70 ($29.47). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €27.32 ($29.06), with a volume of 5,184,863 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.87.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.