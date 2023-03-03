Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.86

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.86 ($25.38) and traded as high as €27.70 ($29.47). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €27.32 ($29.06), with a volume of 5,184,863 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.87.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
