Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.2 days.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.50 ($25.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

SWDAF remained flat at $20.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

