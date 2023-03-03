SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the January 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

SOL Global Investments Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 122,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. SOL Global Investments has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.

