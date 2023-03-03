SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,838,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.65.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $324.87. 268,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,988. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.18. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

