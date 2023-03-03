South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Down 49.2% in February

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 98,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $442 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.65. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

