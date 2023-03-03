South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

South32 Price Performance

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. South32 has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Read More

