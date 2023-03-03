Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,417,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 506.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. 7,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,591. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.03. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Southern States Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

