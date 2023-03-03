Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWX. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 2,204,445 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,453 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

